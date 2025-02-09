Entertainment

Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination

Drake may announce big 'collaboration' to earn back spotlight from rival Kendrick Lamar

Drake faced one of the biggest setback after Kendrick Lamar's diss track about him, Not Like Us, won five Grammys this year.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker recently received a useful advice from a PR expert on how to regain limelight again from his rival.

A PR expert Jane Owen told Mirror, "My suggestion is that he figure out a big announcement to pull focus and show that Drake is still on top. Perhaps a big brand collaboration to show his power isn’t just in music. Possibly a big appearance headlining a charity concert or a huge donation to a charity.”

She added, “Maybe even a new single drop as long as it’s guaranteed to make an impact. What would be super cool is if he released his own diss track right before the superbowl but there probably isn’t time for that?"

Kendrick's historical wins at the Grammys was labelled a “sting” for Drake from the expert.

Jane continued, "Perhaps a funny or carefully written social media post hinting that his reign isn’t over and 'Legacy isn’t built in a day'. Also I suggest a public appearance perhaps courtside at an NBA game exuding chill and nonchalant vibes. Showing that he doesn’t care."

For those unversed, the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar intensified in October 2023 when J. Cole teamed up with Drake on First Person Shooter, calling them the "Big Three" in rap alongside Kendrick. 

Kendrick fired back on Like That, dismissing the idea of a "Big Three" and declaring there's only "Big me"."

