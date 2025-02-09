Entertainment

Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation

Charli XCX and Noah Kahan have joined forces to support Chappell Roan’s suggested $25,000 donation after Grammy win.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker voiced for the rights of new artists and pledged $25,000 donation for them at the Grammy Awards 2025.

Recently, Far Out Magazine reported that the British and American pop icons revealed to pay $25,000 each, to help support the wages and healthcare of developing artists,

After winning the Best New Artist award at the award show, Chappell said in her speech, “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.”

She added, “Because I got signed so young — I got signed as a minor — [that] when I got dropped I had zero job experience under my belt and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in a pandemic, and could not afford health insurance.”

After achieving the huge milestone she donated $25k to struggling, dropped musicians.

