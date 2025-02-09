Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday

Birthday bells are chiming for Princess Eugenie’s first-born, August Philip!
On Sunday, February 9, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson turned to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video to mark the fourth birthday of her elder son.
Alongside the clip, the Princess also penned a touching birthday wish, expressing gratitude for being a blessed mom.
“Happy birthday my darling Augie. 4 today,” she wrote.
She continued, “And what an amazing 4 years. You are so incredibly focused and inquisitive and full of adventure and speed. Can't wait for all our adventures...so many more to come. I love you my boy, my angel.”
With Daryl Hall & John Oates’s You Make My Dreams (Comes True) playing in the background, the video featured several heartwarming and rare glimpses of the birthday boy along with his younger brother and parents.
On the post, many fans wished August a very happy birthday.
“Happy birthday sweet boy,” wished one, while another commented, “Getting so big. Happy Birthday Augie!”
A third wrote, “Wishing August a very very very happy birthday. What a lovely reel, thank you for sharing.”
Moreover, last week Princess Eugenie’s elder sister Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.