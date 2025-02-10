Royal

Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip

Meghan Markle shares intimate details about her pregnancy during trip to Canada with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip
Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip

Meghan Markle has shared intimate details about her pregnancy with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during a recent trip to Canada with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a low-key dinner date at an Indian restaurant, Vij's, in Vancouver with close friends Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana, along with three friends on Saturday.

Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef of the restaurant, spoke to HELLO! about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit.

"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," he told the outlet.

Vikram further shared that during dinner Meghan opened up about her pregnancy cravings.

He went on to share, "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!" 

Meghan isn't alone in her cravings during pregnancy as many women experience intense cravings for spicy food during this time. 

In fact, the Princess of Wales also enjoyed spicy food throughout her pregnancy with Prince George.

During this time, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable curry prepared by Indian couple who owned the Spar shop in her hometown of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who share two kids, stepped out for the dinner after celebrating the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task