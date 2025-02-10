Meghan Markle makes rare confession about her pregnancy during Canada trip

Meghan Markle has shared intimate details about her pregnancy with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during a recent trip to Canada with Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a low-key dinner date at an Indian restaurant, Vij's, in Vancouver with close friends Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana, along with three friends on Saturday.
Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef of the restaurant, spoke to HELLO! about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit.
"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," he told the outlet.
Vikram further shared that during dinner Meghan opened up about her pregnancy cravings.
He went on to share, "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!"
Meghan isn't alone in her cravings during pregnancy as many women experience intense cravings for spicy food during this time.
In fact, the Princess of Wales also enjoyed spicy food throughout her pregnancy with Prince George.
During this time, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable curry prepared by Indian couple who owned the Spar shop in her hometown of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who share two kids, stepped out for the dinner after celebrating the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games.