Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace has released a series of poignant images from King Charles’ appearance at the National Service of Remembrance marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
On Friday, the palace shared heartfelt moments from the British monarch’s outing with Queen Camilla to attend the service, held in honor of those who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War.
The Palace shared the glimpses of King Charles viewing tributes and met representatives from VJ associations.
According to the official statement, "Today, 80 years on from VJ Day, we remember all those who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War.”
It added, “At the Far East Corner of the National Memorial Arboretum, The King viewed tributes and met representatives from VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War.”
To note, the King, 76, and Queen, 78, stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.
VJ Day commemorates the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II in 1945, and is observed annually in the U.K. on August 15.