Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

King Charles, Queen Camilla stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service
Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace has released a series of poignant images from King Charles’ appearance at the National Service of Remembrance marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

On Friday, the palace shared heartfelt moments from the British monarch’s outing with Queen Camilla to attend the service, held in honor of those who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War.

The Palace shared the glimpses of King Charles viewing tributes and met representatives from VJ associations.


According to the official statement, "Today, 80 years on from VJ Day, we remember all those who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War.”

It added, “At the Far East Corner of the National Memorial Arboretum, The King viewed tributes and met representatives from VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War.”

To note, the King, 76, and Queen, 78, stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.

VJ Day commemorates the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II in 1945, and is observed annually in the U.K. on August 15.

You Might Like:

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute
The Duchess of York pens moving message to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Princess Rajwa channels bridal elegance on outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa channels bridal elegance on outing with Crown Prince Hussein
The royal couple of Jordan stepped out to welcome Tawjihi achievers at Al-Basman Palace

Prince William, Kate Middleton send royal birthday love to Princess Anne

Prince William, Kate Middleton send royal birthday love to Princess Anne
The Prince and Princess of Wales ring in Princess Anne’s milestone 75th birthday with heartfelt wish

King Charles unveils rare 1945 archives of George VI, Elizabeth II on VJ Day

King Charles unveils rare 1945 archives of George VI, Elizabeth II on VJ Day
The British King marks 80th VJ Day with rare throwback photos of his late grandfather, George VI and mother, Elizabeth II

King Charles, Queen Camilla join veterans for 80th VJ Day commemoration

King Charles, Queen Camilla join veterans for 80th VJ Day commemoration
The British Monarch and his wife attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Princess Anne gives rare glimpse of her home for low-key 75th birthday

Princess Anne gives rare glimpse of her home for low-key 75th birthday
The Princess Royal celebrated her milestone birthday on August 15

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day
King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with poignant messages

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales release joint statement to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day alongside King Charles

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday
Royal Family drops delightful message from Princess Anne as she celebrates her 75th birthday

Queen Camilla forces King Charles to take big step against William

Queen Camilla forces King Charles to take big step against William
King Charles receives crucial advice from Queen Camilla about Prince William

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday
Lady Amelia Windsor, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, enjoys summer life in Dartmouth

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech
King Charles III marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with emotional speech