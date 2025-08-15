King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday

Lady Amelia Windsor, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, has shared scenic insights into her summer life.
Taking to her Instagram account earlier this month, the second cousin of King Charles dropped a carousel of photos from life in Dartmouth, Devon.
The first image showed Lady Amelia dressed in a navy ruffled dress by St. Claire as she stroked a pose atop a Dartmouth hillside with the flowing river opening up to the ocean beneath her.
In another photo, the former Dolce model stopped for a bite at The Bull Inn in Totnes, which serves organic menu.
“Lots of steps, swims and seaside scenes. Plus meeting a magnificent Maine Coon cat,” the model, writer, and sustainability advocate wrote in the caption.
In a previous post, Lady Amelia shared a sizzling video of herself from her trip to the scenic vistas of Lake Wörthersee in Austria.
The clip showed her taking a dip in the crystal waters while boats drive past in the sun.
She was seen wearing an earthy-toned bikini which the 29-year-old paired with apt ‘Ceruelan’ baseball cap and a classic ponytail.
“A dip into Lake Wörthersee in Austria whilst staying at @original_mayr_resort,” she wrote in the caption.
Lady Amelia Windsor is a granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth.