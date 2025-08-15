Princess Anne gives rare glimpse of her home for low-key 75th birthday

Princess Anne has offered a rare glimpse inside her private Gatcombe Park estate as she celebrates her milestone 75th birthday.
To honour the Princess Royal on her milestone birthday, the Royal Family paid a touching tribute to her by sharing a portrait of her captured at her private home.
In a newly-released photo, Princess Anne sported a royal blue dress with contrasting white buttons, collars and cuffs, is pictured smiling by a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.
The official portrait was taken by photographer John Swannell at Anne's Gloucestershire estate last month.
With her hair styled up in her signature bouffant, the Princess is also pictured wearing sapphire and diamond earrings, as well as red lipstick.
Gatcombe Park has been the royal's home since 1976, with her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and their respective families both residing on the estate.
For her birthday celebration, Anne wished for no big celebration for the milestone, telling aides that she was only keen on marking birthdays that end in zero, "not the fives."
"This personifies what Her Royal Highness cares about," a Palace source previously said.
They added, "She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together to hear more about their work and how she can help them."
The Princess is spending the day privately with her husband of 33 years, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, reportedly on their annual sailing trip around Scotland’s Western Isles.