Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with poignant messages

As the British Royal Family marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, they honour the veterans and heroes who made the victory possible.

On Friday, August 15, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom took to its official Instagram account to remember the fighters who fought for the country during the Second World War.

To commemorate the milestone occasion, Buckingham Palace honours the late heroes with a moving tribute, writing, “This VJ Day, we remember all those who fought for our freedom over 80 years ago. #VJDay80.”

Alongside the heartfelt caption, they shared a delightful black-and-white photo from 1945, capturing the public celebrating victory, with a string of V-shaped UK Flags adorning the top.

“VJ DAY 80,” read a text on the snap.

To mark the special day, King Charles also delivered a heartwarming speech, saying, “For the millions of families gathered around their wireless sets, and for their loved ones still serving far from home, it was the message a battle-weary world had long prayed for - ‘The war is over’.”

"To the families of all those who served, and to that sadly dwindling band of veterans among us still, please know that the courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity's darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity - a beacon that honours our past and guides our future,” he added.

For those unaware, Victory over Japan Day or VJ Day is celebrated annually on August 15, marking the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, ending the WWII.

