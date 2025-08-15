Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles III to mark 80th VJ Day with poignant message.
The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint statement on behalf of the couple to remember the efforts of the British troops in ending World War II in Pacific.
"Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served," read the message from the future King and Queen, who are currently on family break with their kids.
It continued, "Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."
The message was concluded on a reaffirmation from Catherine and William, "We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful."
"80 Lest we forget. W & C VJ DAY," the message was signed of with William and Kate's initials.
What is a VJ Day?
VJ (victory over Japan) Day is commemorated on August 15 every year to mark the anniversary World War Two ending in the pacific in 1945.
This day comes exactly three months after VE Day which is Victory in Europe with the continuous efforts of the British military troops