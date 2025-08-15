King Charles, Queen Camilla join veterans for 80th VJ Day commemoration

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out in solemn tribute as they attended the National Service of Remembrance marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
On Friday, August 15, the British Monarch and his wife attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.
The historic day commemorates the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II in 1945, and is observed annually in the U.K.
The monarch and his wife were among veterans, VJ association members, service personnel, and senior political figures at the Staffordshire service, organized by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the government.
In his role as patron of the Royal British Legion — the U.K.’s largest charity supporting armed forces members, veterans, and their families — King Charles took part in the commemorations.
King Charles and Queen Camilla opted to wear white for the outing as they were greeted at the event by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Chief of the Defence Staff and the National President and Chair of the Royal British Legion.
They passed the Guard of Honor while approaching the Armed Forces Memorial.
King Charles and Queen Camilla led officials in laying a wreath and a posey.
The ceremony included a national two-minute silence, which concluded with a flypast by the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows.