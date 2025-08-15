Home / Royal

Queen Camilla forces King Charles to take big step against William

King Charles receives crucial advice from Queen Camilla about Prince William


Queen Camilla is reportedly influencing King Charles to rein in Prince William!

According to fresh claims made by a Royal photographer, Ian Pelham Turner, the Queen is urging Charles to "stop" his son from overstepping their boundaries.

As per Ian, Camilla, who plays a very important role in King's life thinks that William is "trying to create" issues in the monarchy so Charles must "stop" him as he should be the one taking decisions being the monarch, not The Prince of Wales.

During a zoom call with MSN, Ian said, "Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that's what Camilla has done more than anything."

The photograoher continued, "I think what is happening at the moment, and it's just my inkling, there's nothing I can sort of prove, and say, 'this is the case,' but I get the feeling at the moment, that she's seeing William trying to create issues and she's told Charles to stop it."

"I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he's come in his life now with Camilla by his side, Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him," he further suggested.

Before becoming a TV presenter Ian Pelham Turner's final photography assignment included the coverage of Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding ceremony in 2011.

You Might Like:

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day
King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with poignant messages

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales release joint statement to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day alongside King Charles

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday
Royal Family drops delightful message from Princess Anne as she celebrates her 75th birthday

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday
Lady Amelia Windsor, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, enjoys summer life in Dartmouth

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech

King Charles gives alarming message in powerful VJ Day speech
King Charles III marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with emotional speech

Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss

Princess Charlene addresses ‘pain’ after ‘devasting’ family member loss
Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about ‘painful’ death of a close family member

Queen Mary stuns in chic blue pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit in new outing

Queen Mary stuns in chic blue pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit in new outing
Queen Mary's striking appearance comes after she spent her private family holiday at Gråsten Palace

King Charles pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in pre-record national address

King Charles pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in pre-record national address
King Charles III leads nation in remembering WW2 heroes on VJ Day’s 80th anniversary

Buckingham Palace unveils new portrait of Princess Anne ahead of 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace unveils new portrait of Princess Anne ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, is set to celebrate her birthday on Friday

Princess Rajwa makes dazzling appearance with Prince Hussein for new duty

Princess Rajwa makes dazzling appearance with Prince Hussein for new duty
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa make joint appearance to support ‘promising young men and women’

Prince Christian back in action for military training after summer break

Prince Christian back in action for military training after summer break
The Crown Prince of Denmark participated in the Danish Armed Forces' Lieutenant's Training Course

Royal Family shares Princess Anne’s ‘happy memories’ in vintage video: Watch

Royal Family shares Princess Anne’s ‘happy memories’ in vintage video: Watch
Buckingham Palace releases heartwarming video featuring childhood glimpses of Princess Anne ahead of her milestone 75th birthday