Prince William, Kate Middleton send royal birthday love to Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Princess Anne’s special day with a warm tribute.
On Friday, August 15, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the Princess Royal’s milestone 75th birthday with a heartfelt message on their joint Instagram account.
Taking to their Stories, the future King and Queen reposted the Royal Family’s post which featured a new portrait of the Princess, taken last month at Gatcombe Park – the private residence of Anne.
“Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy 75th Birthday!” wrote William and Catherine.
To make Princess Anne’s big day even more special, King Charles also shared a series of moving posts throughout the week, featuring several throwback and recent photos and videos of his sister.
The touching posts also highlighted and appreciated Anne’s hard work and dedication towards her royal duties.
Notably, Her Royal Highness was titled the hardest working member of the British Royal Family in 2024.
About Princess Anne:
Princess Anne, born on August 15, 1950, is a member of the British Royal Family as the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Born third in line to the throne, the Princess Royal is now 18th in the succession.