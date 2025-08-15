Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace has issued a heartfelt message for fans on behalf of King Charles beloved sister as she marked her 75th birthday today, August 15th.

Royal Family's official Instagram account released yet another adorable portrait of The Princess Royal with a gratitude filled note, which read, "75 today! Thank you for all of your kind birthday wishes for The Princess this week."

Anne was a vision in a whine coloured dress flashing a subtle smile standing by a wall at an outdoor location.

This was not the only tribute given to the hardest working royal as the 76-year-old monarch apparently celebrated his sister's 75th birthday throughout the week with multiple posts.

On Thursday, August 14, Palace shared a brand new birthday portrait of the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

"Ahead of Her Royal Highness’s 75th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Princess Royal has been released by Buckingham Palace" read the description alongside the portrait.

"The image was taken last month at Gatcombe Park, the private residence of The Princess Royal. The photograph was taken by John Swannell," it added.

His Royal Highness is reportedly celebrating her special day with husband Sir Timothy Laurence on their annual sailing holiday around the Western Isles of Scotland.

