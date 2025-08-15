Princess Rajwa channels bridal elegance on outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Home / Royal

The royal couple of Jordan stepped out to welcome Tawjihi achievers at Al-Basman Palace

Princess Rajwa radiated bridal elegance in her new outing with the Crown Prince Hussein.

The royal couple of Jordan stepped out to welcome Tawjihi achievers of the 2024‑2025 academic year at Al-Basman Palace.

For the outing, Rajwa looked effortlessly stylish in a knitted all-white ensemble, as she donned a pair of white trousers and a matching knitted white top from the Dubai-based brand, Chats by C.DAM.

Her elegant dress featured a sweeping, elegant skirt and two silver belt loops.

Rajwa opted for understated yet elegant accessories, donning delicate silver heart-shaped earrings by Hajar Jewelry.

She complemented the look with Alaïa’s ‘Mina 20’ bag and Alexander McQueen’s ‘Punk Buckle’ leather mules, creating a refined two-tone ensemble.

Along with Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa greeted high-achieving students who had completed their Tawjihi, which is the final secondary school examination in Jordan.

The royal couple shared the glimpses on Rajwa’s official Instagram, along with a caption, "His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein welcomed the top students of the 2024-2025 Tawjihi (General Secondary School Certificate) at Al-Basman Palace today.”

They added, "Congratulations to all the students for this amazing achievement! Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and this is just the beginning of your journey to success."

Notably, their appearance comes just weeks after Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein celebrated a major milestone as they celebrated their daughter, Princess Iman's first birthday.

