Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute

Sarah Ferguson will forever be grateful to VJ Day veterans for gifting the “tomorrow” they would never see.
To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day on Friday, August 15, the Duchess of York turned to her official Instagram Stories to pay a poignant tribute.
“Eighty years have passed since VJ Day, yet the bravery, endurance, and sacrifice of those who served remain etched in our hearts,” wrote the mother of two.
She added, “Our nation's gratitude is everlasting, for they gifted us the tomorrow they would never see. May their memory be cherished and their legacy never fade.”
The moving message was accompanied by a three-photo collage featuring black-and-white 1945 snaps of the public celebrating the victory.
Besides Sarah Ferguson, other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, also marked the milestone occasion with heartfelt messages and tributes.
"On this day of profound remembrance, I speak to you in that same spirit of commemoration and celebration as we honour anew all those whose service and sacrifice saw the forces of liberty prevail,” stated the King in his VJ Day speech.
He added, “So to the families of all those who served, and to that sadly dwindling band of veterans among us still, please know that the courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity's darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity - a beacon that honours our past and guides our future."
VJ Day marked the end of the Second World War following Japan’s surrender to the Allied forces on August 15, 1945.