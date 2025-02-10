Sci-Tech

Sci-Tech

T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas

T-Mobile partnered with Apple and Google to ensure that the services are working on their devices as well

  • February 10, 2025
T-Mobile collaboration with SpaceX’s Starlink finally took off, in the hope of eliminating mobile dead zones and extend connectivity to remote areas.

As per Reuters, the US wireless carrier has started wide-scale testing of its satellite-to-cell service, which will be free till July, 2025.

Following the free trial, the plan will be included in T-Mobile’s premium Go5G Next plan at no extra cost, along with that the service can be added to all existing plans for $15 a month.

The move could mark a significant shift in mobile connectivity, bridging the gap between traditional cell networks and satellite technology to ensure seamless coverage anywhere on Earth.

As per T-mobile, 500,000 square miles of US, which is not reachable by terrestrial cell towers, can now stay connected.

The launch will offer text services via satellite, while voice and data features will be added eventually.

Furthermore, customers who sign up for the trial during beta testing will receive 33% discount when the services are officially launched in summer.

The carrier is offering the T-Mobile Starlink service directly to all wireless users, including customers of rival telecom firms such as AT&T and Verizon.

