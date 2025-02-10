Sports

Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl

  • February 10, 2025
Travis Kelce has shared his first statement after losing the much anticipated 2025 Super Bowl championship.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to media professionals after getting defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Kelce praised the winning team and stated that the Eagles brilliantly secured the victory in all "three phases" of the game, which took place at the Caesars Superdome stadium in New Orleans.

The NFL athlete told the reporters, "[We] couldn’t get it going offensively, I mean they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense."

"We haven’t played that bad all year, you don’t lose like that without everything going bad," the heartbroken Kelce added.

He additionally said his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, never gave up despite losing the biggest championship in the game.

"This team is gonna fight til the end forever and you saw that, even with the score late, we were always gonna fight," the footballer enthusiastically remarked.

Travis Kelce made these comments when his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was also present at the stadium to support her beau for his important game. 

