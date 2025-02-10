WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts to simplify status updates

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to improve accessibility to status creation tools!
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature designed to make sharing status updates easier and more accessible.
With this update, when users tap the floating action button in the Updates tab, they will see two new shortcuts inside the gallery sheet.
These shortcuts allow them to quickly share text-based updates or voice messages as status updates.
WhatsApp also added a separate shortcut for recording voice messages when creating status updates.
Earlier, the option for voice updates was combined with the text status feature.
Now by separating them, WhatsApp makes voice status updates easier to find and use since users no longer need to go through the next status tab to access them.
This updates helps user who were unaware that they could share voice messages as status updates.
By making the feature more visible, WhatsApp encourages more people to use it.
This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.