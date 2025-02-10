Trending

Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's heated interaction with a female journalist grabbed eyeballs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Feroze Khan exchanges bitter words with female journalist at media conference
Feroze Khan exchanges bitter words with female journalist at media conference 

Feroze Khan made headlines yet again for his unprofessional behaviour!

The Khaani actor, who was supposed to attend a press conference for his boxing match with digital content creator Rahim Pardesi in Lahore, arrived late making the participants wait for two and a half hours.

On his late arrival, a female journalist and YouTuber from Lahore blasts at the actor for his laid back attitude.

Addressing the other personalities participating in the panel including Feroze, the journalist revealed, “My name is Anbreen Fatima, we were strongly urged to arrive on time and reach here by three in the afternoon." 


She added, "We all reached here on time, but Feroze Khan came two and a half hours late, all the mainstream media has gone till now, you people become stars only because of the support of fans and media, apart from the grace of Allah.”

Khan on hearing the criticism responded saying, “Media makes a star? The media has been behind me for the last 3 years.”

“The media only supports and promotes you, but the media is waiting here since the last two and a half hours,” the lady journalist clapped back in a heated argument.

During the same, the Ishqiya star gave an excuse for the late arrival, noting, “Actually there was no hot water coming to my house.”

To note, this video of the clash conversation between Feroze Khan and the female journalist went viral and social media users began condemning his short-tempered and unprofessionality. 

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life