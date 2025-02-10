Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference

Feroze Khan made headlines yet again for his unprofessional behaviour!
The Khaani actor, who was supposed to attend a press conference for his boxing match with digital content creator Rahim Pardesi in Lahore, arrived late making the participants wait for two and a half hours.
On his late arrival, a female journalist and YouTuber from Lahore blasts at the actor for his laid back attitude.
Addressing the other personalities participating in the panel including Feroze, the journalist revealed, “My name is Anbreen Fatima, we were strongly urged to arrive on time and reach here by three in the afternoon."
She added, "We all reached here on time, but Feroze Khan came two and a half hours late, all the mainstream media has gone till now, you people become stars only because of the support of fans and media, apart from the grace of Allah.”
Khan on hearing the criticism responded saying, “Media makes a star? The media has been behind me for the last 3 years.”
“The media only supports and promotes you, but the media is waiting here since the last two and a half hours,” the lady journalist clapped back in a heated argument.
During the same, the Ishqiya star gave an excuse for the late arrival, noting, “Actually there was no hot water coming to my house.”
To note, this video of the clash conversation between Feroze Khan and the female journalist went viral and social media users began condemning his short-tempered and unprofessionality.