Meta unveils mind-reading tech that lets you type with your brain

Meta has reportedly developed a system that detects key presses with 80% accuracy

  February 10, 2025
Meta has reportedly developed a technology that allows people to type using their brain signals.

As per the reports, Meta has successfully created a system which can accurately determine the key a user is “pressing” about 80% of the time.

While this accuracy might not seem great for fast typists, it’s still an important achievement because the system works externally, without requiring any implants or invasive procedures.

This brain-typing technology is not a small, portable device that can be worn like a regular hat.

Instead, it is a large, costly machine that must be used in a controlled setting.

Sumner Norman, the founder of Forest Neurotech, compares it to an MRI machine turned on its side and positioned above the user’s head.

Additionally, each device is estimated to cost around $2 million.

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) scanner, which detects brain activity by reading magnetic signals from neurons, can only function in a specially shielded room.

This is because the Earth’s magnetic field is much stronger than the tiny magnetic signals produced by the brain, which would interfere with the readings.

Additionally, the machine stops working properly if the person moves their head.

Despite the challenges, the research provided valuable insights into how the brain processes language.

Meta’s team found that the brain first creates a signal for an overall thought, which then breaks down into smaller signals for words, syllables and finally letters.

By understanding how the human brain process languages, the company can use knowledge to improve artificial intelligence (AI).

