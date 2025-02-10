Royal

King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth baby, Princess Ines

  February 10, 2025
King Carl XVI Gustaf has issued a sincere apologised after making a major blunder in the family announcement.

On Monday, the Swedish monarch announced the wrong name for his new baby granddaughter.

He said that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's daughter will be known as Princess INSE Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

Shortly after the King made mistake in the announcement, the Royal Family released a statement with the correct name listed as Princess INES.

King Carl issued an apology via the royal court's head of information, Margareta Thorgren, who told Swedish magazine, Svensk Damtidning, "The King is very sorry that he said the wrong name.”

The statement further read, “The reason he said the wrong name is that the names were kept secret until just before the council, even from the King."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their fourth child on February 7.

Princess Ines’ middle names, Silvia and Maria, are touching tributes to Carl Philip's mother, Queen Silvia, and Sofia's mother, Marie Hellqvist. 

