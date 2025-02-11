‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed

Euphoria has finally released first look of Zendaya’s character in season three.
HBO announced that production has officially begun of the hit drama series.
Euphoria's new season delay was caused due to several factors, including the challenge of coordinating schedules for the stellar cast, as well as creator Sam Levinson's busy schedule for HBO's series The Idol.
The main cast of the show including Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo, is set to return for the eight-episode third season.
It is pertinent to note that the filming for the series comes three years after season two premiered on HBO.
Previously, Colman got candid about the shooting of the new season during a chat with ET at the Golden Globes red carpet.
He said, “I'm ready to get back to work. Sam's ready to get back to work. Zendaya's ready to get back to work, and Sydney and Jacob.”
Colman continued, “Everybody's really excited. It's been a long time, but I feel like the band is back together again. Good things, you have to wait for them. You have to let it marinate. You gotta let it simmer.”
Notably, the release date of Euphoria season 3 has not been announced yet.