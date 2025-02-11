Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback

Kieran Culkin is feeling the pressure as he prepares for his highly anticipated return to Broadway.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Succession star, who is set to perform the Main Stem in a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, admitted he's battling nerves but is “trying not to worry” as he gears up for his big stage comeback.
He said, "I wonder if it's excitement," the star says. "What's going through my body? Yeah, there's nerves, I guess, but I'm not paying attention."
Culkin continued, "I've just been putting it off, mentally," adds Culkin, who has since started rehearsals. "All I know is it is a really good, really well-written play, and as long as we don't do anything drastic to f--- it up, it should be good."
The Oscar nominated actor mentioned that he’s "just trying not to worry," noting that everything he needs to be successful in the role is "already on the page."
Culkin revealed that he made sure that he did not "misinterpret" playwright David Mamet’s words or "make wild choices that just don’t fit."
He added, "That's all, it's just not worrying and doing the work."
To note, Culkin was nominated for 2025 Oscar for his supporting actor work in the comedy-drama A Real Pain.
He is set to play in Glengarry Glen Ross for its 12-week limited run alongside Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.