Entertainment

Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback

The 'Succession' star is set to perform the Main Stem in a new revival of 'Glengarry Glen Ross'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback

Kieran Culkin is feeling the pressure as he prepares for his highly anticipated return to Broadway.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Succession star, who is set to perform the Main Stem in a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, admitted he's battling nerves but is “trying not to worry” as he gears up for his big stage comeback.

He said, "I wonder if it's excitement," the star says. "What's going through my body? Yeah, there's nerves, I guess, but I'm not paying attention."

Culkin continued, "I've just been putting it off, mentally," adds Culkin, who has since started rehearsals. "All I know is it is a really good, really well-written play, and as long as we don't do anything drastic to f--- it up, it should be good."

The Oscar nominated actor mentioned that he’s "just trying not to worry," noting that everything he needs to be successful in the role is "already on the page."

Culkin revealed that he made sure that he did not "misinterpret" playwright David Mamet’s words or "make wild choices that just don’t fit."

He added, "That's all, it's just not worrying and doing the work."

To note, Culkin was nominated for 2025 Oscar for his supporting actor work in the comedy-drama A Real Pain.

He is set to play in Glengarry Glen Ross for its 12-week limited run alongside Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen