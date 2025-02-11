Sam Altman warns AI users of major risks ahead

Artificial intelligence with capabilities equal to or greater than human intelligence is becoming a reality!
OpenAI’s main goal is to create artificial general intelligence (AGI) which can think and learn like a human.
But, at the same time there are concerns that this technology could become so powerful that it might endanger humanity.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote a detailed blog post stating that AGI will be accessible to everyone within the next ten years, as per The Independent.
However, at the same time he also warned that its arrival will cause big changes in society and the economy, potentially disrupting jobs, industries and daily life.
He wrote, “Systems that start to point to AGI are coming into view, and so we think it’s important to understand the moment we are in.”
“The future will be coming at us in a way that is impossible to ignore, and the long-term changes to our society and economy will be huge,” Altman added.
Among the changes could be “the balance of power between capital and labour.”
He also warns that authoritarian governments might use advanced AI for mass surveillance and to control people, limiting their freedom.
However, he believes AGI will bring the biggest benefits to scientific advancements.
He further wrote, “We expect the impact of AGI to be uneven. Although some industries will change very little, scientific progress will likely be much faster than it is today; this impact of AGI may surpass everything else.”
The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, happening in Paris this week, will likely include discussions on AGI development and its regulation.