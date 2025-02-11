Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial 

Brad Pitt seemingly paid a subtle tribute to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in his latest 2025 Super Bowl advertisement.
According to Mail Online, the Fight Club star appeared in a patriotic Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, February 9th, wearing a shirt that he received from his fashion designer partner.
As the advertisement went viral on social media, the Eagle-eyed fans recognised that Brad had previously worn a similar outfit during an appearance in Los Angeles.
The father-of-six has also donned a 14k gold necklace in the viral clip, which he reportedly received from Ines, who works as a jewellery designer.
An insider revealed to the aforementioned outlet that the gold chain Brad wore in the Super Bowl advertisement was from Ines' company, Anita Ko.
The tipster stated, "The gold necklaces were a secret nod to the love of his life, Ines. He loves her and wanted to wear those necklaces in the commercial to show his devotion."
As of now, Brad Pitt has not confirmed whether the jewellery piece was indeed a gift from Ines de Ramon, with whom he has been romantically linked since November 2022.