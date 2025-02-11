Trending

Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah tied the knot with professional golfer in February 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin 

Ushna Shah has turned 34 this year!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Parizaad actress shared a glimpse from her intimate birthday celebrations held in a beautiful outdoor setup.

The carousel gathered beautiful glimpses from a lovely cake-cutting moment to having loads of fun that bonded some of her closest friends from the industry.

In the photos shared, Ushna looked absolutely radiant in her modern birthday attire, captivating all with her elegance and charisma.

During the grand bash, she cozied up to her golfer husband Hamza Amin in a series of clicks with a heartfelt birthday note for her him that read, “An early birthday kinda Sunday.. Thanks husband for spoiling me rotten & as always treating me to a beautiful birthday,” 

Her post further read, “Thx Juni bhai & Kiran for your gorgeous home and thank u to everyone who came & made this so special.”


A night filled will laughter, joy and glitz saw notable celebrities in attendance such as Mohib Mirza, Hasan Rizvi, Momal Sheilh, Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi and Shazia Wajahat lighting up the occasion with their presence.

From cheerful group photos to heartfelt moments, Ushna’s birthday was a true spectacle with her infectious energy and vibrant personality making the event more special.

For the unversed, Ushna Shah tied the knot with Hamza Amin in February 2023, two months after announcing her engagement. 

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation
Kareena Kapoor makes first public appearance after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor makes first public appearance after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie
Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack
Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed celebrate their love with joyful pre-wedding picnic
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed celebrate their love with joyful pre-wedding picnic
Saniya Malhotra newly released film 'Mrs' leaves fans haunted
Saniya Malhotra newly released film 'Mrs' leaves fans haunted
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax