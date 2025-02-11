Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin 

Ushna Shah has turned 34 this year!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Parizaad actress shared a glimpse from her intimate birthday celebrations held in a beautiful outdoor setup.
The carousel gathered beautiful glimpses from a lovely cake-cutting moment to having loads of fun that bonded some of her closest friends from the industry.
In the photos shared, Ushna looked absolutely radiant in her modern birthday attire, captivating all with her elegance and charisma.
During the grand bash, she cozied up to her golfer husband Hamza Amin in a series of clicks with a heartfelt birthday note for her him that read, “An early birthday kinda Sunday.. Thanks husband for spoiling me rotten & as always treating me to a beautiful birthday,”
Her post further read, “Thx Juni bhai & Kiran for your gorgeous home and thank u to everyone who came & made this so special.”
A night filled will laughter, joy and glitz saw notable celebrities in attendance such as Mohib Mirza, Hasan Rizvi, Momal Sheilh, Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi and Shazia Wajahat lighting up the occasion with their presence.
From cheerful group photos to heartfelt moments, Ushna’s birthday was a true spectacle with her infectious energy and vibrant personality making the event more special.
For the unversed, Ushna Shah tied the knot with Hamza Amin in February 2023, two months after announcing her engagement.