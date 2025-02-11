Meta performance-based layoff casts doubts among employees

Meta employees came across performanced-based layoff, which shocked many of higher-rated workers.
As per BI,several employees who received positive performance review had their jobs cut on Monday, as the company let go of almost 4,000 workers in its latest round of workforce reduction.
A huge number of terminated employees had "At or Above Expectations" rating, which falls in the middle tier in Meta's three-level mid-year review system.
The tech-giant potrayed these cuts as targeting underperforming workers, but internal guidance sent last month by Hillary Champion, Meta's director of people experience,allowed managers to include employees from higher performance tiers if cut-off requirement couldnt meet.
Some employees were left in shock with their names in the layoff list, with one worker noting, "When I received the email I was surprised by it mostly because I have a very solid performance history and no indicators of the last six months of performance problems."
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been pushing to streamline Meta's workforce as the company pours billions into artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality.
The layoffs are said to become annual happeneing as Meta aims to trim down its lowest performers, but is planning on increase the hirirng of machine learning engineers to work on AI.