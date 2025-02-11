SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket dazzles Los Angeles’ night sky after lifting off from California, leaving sky gazers in awe.
According to Space, the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, space company SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink satellites in a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:09 p.m. EST (6:09 p.m. local California time) on Monday, February 10, 2025.
Moments after the Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg, the rocket was visible in the clear skies of multiple states, creating a stunning visual display for the citizens. After a reddish streak, a bright white glow in the sky appeared after the rocket got separated.
Moreover, as per the SpaceX mission description, it was Falcon 9’s 23rd launch, and each time the booster has landed safely, out of which 14 times it has launched Starlink satellites into space.
Tesla owner’s Astronautics company informed that the Falcon 9 deployed the 23 satellites it was carrying in its upper stage about 65 minutes after liftoff as planned.
Notably, SpaceX has so far launched 19 Falcon 9 missions into space since the beginning of 2025, out of which 12 of them were Starlink flights.