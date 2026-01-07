Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 has officially started in Las Vegas, and will continue till January 9,2025, with a range of cutting-edge announcements across industries.

The industries include artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, robotics, and display technology, reiterating the event’s status as the world’s biggest technology showcase.

Lego introduces smart brick technology

Lego unveiled its new Smart Brick technology, a perfect example of combining creativity and digital interactivity to traditional play.

A new high-tech innovation that aims to change how people interact with its iconic building sets, marking a major move that signals Lego’s increasing focus on educational toys.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z TriFold and Galaxy Book 6

Samsung garnered significant attention with the Galaxy Z TriFold, a dual-hinge foldable handset that unfolds into a tablet-sized display, integrated with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features to offer an improved user experience.

Furthermore, the company also introduced the Galaxy Book 6 laptop series, ensuring improved performance, sleeker designs, and next-generation Intel processors.

NVIDIA focuses on AI and gaming innovation

NVIDIA’s keynote centred on artificial intelligence and graphics advancements.

Major announcements included updates to its autonomous vehicle platform and the launch of G-Sync Pulsar, a recently developed display technology aimed at delivering smoother visuals and minimised motion blur for gaming enthusiasts.

Additionally, the company furter introduced DLSS 4.5, an AI-powered graphics technology that boosts game performance while improving image quality on RTX GPUs

Dell introduces 6K ultrawide display, revives XPS

Dell displayed what it claims is the world’s first 52-inch curved 6K ultrawide monitor, targeting professionals who depend on large-scale multitasking and creative workflows.

Moreover, the company confirmed the return of its famous XPS branding following user feedback.

Robotics and experimental tech take centre stage

Robotics stole the spotlight, with Boston Dynamics demonstrating its Atlas robot, underscoring future industrial use cases.

Moreover, CES 2026 featured several experimental concepts, including AI-powered wearables and smart home innovations.

Notably, the show is still continued, with more launches expected.

