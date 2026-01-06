CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience 

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su opened her keynote with a vision for “AI for everyone,” at CES 2026, underscoring how AI will revolutionise personal computing.
AMD Ryzen AI 400 series
As part of this, the company launched its Ryzen AI 400 series processors, the latest iteration of its artificial intelligence (AI) chips. As per the company, the latest chipsets deliver 1.3x faster multitasking and 1.7x faster content creation compared with competitors.
The recently introduced Ryzen AI 400 Series consists of 12 CPU cores and 24 threads, offering more parallel processing power as compared to its predecessor.
Moreover, AMD has expanded its AI PC ecosystem to over 250 platforms, increasing its growth from last year, as per the senior VP of AMD’s client business Rahul Tikoo.
Tikoo mentioned that AI will be incorporated into personal computing, assisting PC’s better comprehend context, automate tasks, offer reasoning, and provide personalised experiences.
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
Alongside the AI processors, AMD has also announced the release of the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, a gaming-focused processor, and the latest version of its Redstone ray tracing technology, aiming to improve your game graphics without slowing performance.
PCs equipped with either the Ryzen AI 300 Series or the Ryzen 7 9850X3D will be available in the market in Q1 2026.
With these significant releases, the company aim to make AI-powered, high-performance computing accessible for everyone, including users and creators.