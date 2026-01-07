Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal

Sci-Tech
Qualcomm is reportedly in talks with Samsung Electronics regarding contract manufacturing of advanced two-nanometre semiconductor chips.

As per the South Korea’s Korea Economic Daily, Qualcomm is currently engaging with the company first among multiple global semiconductor foundry companies to explore production using its latest 2nm process technology, citing Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Amon was quoted as saying that the chip design work has been done and that commercialisation could take place soon.

The discussion updates come as Qualcomm looks to secure next-generation manufacturing capacity amid intensifying global competition for advanced chip production. Two-nanometre chips represent the cutting edge of semiconductor technology, offering improved performance and energy efficiency over current nodes.

The discussions come as Qualcomm seems to secure next-gen manufacturing capacity amid heightened global competition for cutting-edge chip production.

However, both companies are yet to offically confirm the discussions regarding deal.

Samsung has been working to strengthen its contract chipmaking business, which has struggled with losses in recent years.

Last week, Samsung Electronics co-CEO and head of its semiconductor division Jun Young-hyun stated that recent supply agreements with major clients had cemented the company’s foundry unit for a “great leap forward.”

In July, Samsung agreed for a $16.5 billion contract manufacturing deal with Tesla, indicating increasing confidence among major clients in its advanced chipmaking capabilities.

If finalised, this agreement could mark a major milestone for the company’s foundry ambitions and heightening competition with industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

