Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West has launched a very controversial product on his Yeezy fashion brand after getting banned on X (formally known as Twitter).
Ye also advertised Nazi t-shirts emblazoned with Swastika during Super Bowl 2025 ad.
As source told Daily Record that the American rapper bought the ad for $8 million, through a third-party advertising agency.
The 30-second ad directed brought people his Yeezy website, where they can buy the Nazi shirt for $20.
Before Kanye’s X account got disable on X, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said (via NME), “Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn’t be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite. More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet.”
They go on to add, “It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so. At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is.”
As per the media outlet, his fans brought up 100,000 of the t-shirts netting the music and sneaker mogul $2 million.