Entertainment

Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West pays £6.5m for Super Bowl ad to sell controversial t-shirts

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West has launched a very controversial product on his Yeezy fashion brand after getting banned on X (formally known as Twitter).

Ye also advertised Nazi t-shirts emblazoned with Swastika during Super Bowl 2025 ad.

As source told Daily Record that the American rapper bought the ad for $8 million, through a third-party advertising agency.

The 30-second ad directed brought people his Yeezy website, where they can buy the Nazi shirt for $20.

Before Kanye’s X account got disable on X, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said (via NME), “Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn’t be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite. More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet.”

They go on to add, “It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so. At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is.”

As per the media outlet, his fans brought up 100,000 of the t-shirts netting the music and sneaker mogul $2 million.

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’

Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton

Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement
Celine Dion pens unexpected ‘love letter’ after major announcement
Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement
Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Brad Pitt gives special nod to Ines de Ramon in new Super Bowl commercial
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat
Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat