Princess Kate’s bold clothes forces Royal Family to issue urgent statement

Royal Family had to take a shocking step after Kate Middleton landed in public scrutiny over her clothes.
On Tuesday morning, a Kensington Palace spokesperson released a major statement to clear air on Princess Kate’s “clothing” choices.
The statement began with, “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.”
"To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales,” the Royal Family spokesperson further explained.
It continued, "To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness's clothing."
As per the major statement, that there has been no policy change regarding outfit details released by the palace.
The Palace have been releasing major details about Kate's outfits for many years.
However, this practice has been limited to special events and not for day-to-day apperances as they wanted the focus to be on her work.