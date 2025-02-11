World

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024

Hate speech against minorities in India jumped 74% during 2024, a new report revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Hate speech against minorities in India jumped 74% during 2024, a new report revealed
Hate speech against minorities in India jumped 74% during 2024, a new report revealed

The most populous nation in the world, India, experienced an alarming rise in hate speech during 2024.

According to CNN, a new report by a Washington-based research group revealed that the religious minorities of India face a “staggering” rise in hate speech in 2024.

As per the IHL report released on Monday, February 10, 2025, hate speech targeting Muslim and Christian minorities rose from 668 to 1,165 in 2024, a 74% increase, out of which around 98% targeted Muslims.

The report said, “Hate speech in India in 2024 followed an alarming trajectory, deeply intertwined with the ideological ambitions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the broader Hindu nationalist movement.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who got elected for the historic third term, was also among the top leaders who spread hate speech and fuelled religious tensions despite repetitive claims of “no discrimination” against minorities, the report found.

Moreover, it also found, “These high-profile hate speeches (by Modi and powerful regional leaders) were further amplified and reinforced by an arsenal of local BJP leaders, Hindu far-right organisations, and religious figures, who spread similar rhetoric at community and grassroots levels.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the report, BJP’s national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill, told CNN, “India as a nation has a very strong legal system which is structured to maintain peace and order and ensure non-violence at any cost. Today’s India does not need any certification from any ‘anti-India reports industry’ which is run by vested interests to prejudice and dent India’s image.”

Shergill, while condemning the report, also alleged that the document was published to defame India.

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024

World's most populous nation sees shocking hate speech spike in 2024
Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’

Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’
Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton

Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton
Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban

Kanye West launches controversial product on Yeezy after X ban
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
Trump suggests Ukraine may become part of Russia ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
3 mind-blowing world records that no one ever beats
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
Vince Neil’s jet from Austin crashes on landing, pilot dies
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US