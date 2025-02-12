Princess Eugenie entangled in Prince Andrew’s spy drama amid Japan trip

Royal

Prince Andrew has alleged ties with Chinese spy Tengbo

  February 12, 2025
Princess Eugenie has unexpectedly found herself linked to Prince Andrew’s growing spy scandal after a recent visit to Tokyo.

As per the Hello Magazine, the daughter of disgraced royal attended a networking event in Tokyo on her father the Duke of York's behalf.

In a video obtained by The Telegraph, the 34-year-old royal can be seen while standing on on-stage.

She was wearing a black sleeveless dress, at an event in the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Japanese capital last November.

Recently, Eugenie was already in Japan on a work trip for Hauser & Wirth, the international art gallery where she has worked since 2015.

It came after a High Court hearing revealed that Prince Andrew has alleged ties with Chinese spy Tengbo, who was banned from the UK.

To note, the outlet also  reported that the Duke had an agreement on commercial partnership with a Dutch company.

It is reported that Andrew had the partnership before he stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his Newsnight interview, where he opened up about his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, Duke's latest business endeavor, named Innovate Global, was reportedly conceived in collaboration with Yang Tengbo, who was part of Andrew's former project, Pitch@Palace.

