One Direction makes big decision on BRIT Awards reunion for late Liam Payne

One Direction has reportedly made a major decision on whether they will reunite at the upcoming BRIT Awards to honor their late bandmate, Liam Payne, following his tragic passing.
As per The Sun, the former band members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were invited by the BRIT producers to perform at the event on March 1.
However, the sources shared that the One Direction alums have rejected the idea.
A source said, "It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided that a performance would just be too much."
The reports suggested that any of the stars will not attend the ceremony as they believed that their presence could overshadow the tribute to Liam.
“They have grieved in private and don't feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it. Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together but the time is just not right,” the source added.
The insider continued, “Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all.”
Another tipster revealed that Jack Whitehall, who will host this year's BRITs would “say a few words” on Liam's death, it will be a “strong section of the show.”
To note, on October 16, Liam was found dead following a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.