Jeremy Renner returns to spotlight amid controversy over harassment claims

The 'Mayor of Kingston' star made first public appearance after accusations of sending explicit images

  By Javeria Ahmed
Jeremy Renner made his first public appearance since the shocking harassment allegations surfaced.

The Mayor of Kingston star returned to the spotlight after accusations of sending explicit images and threatening to call ICE on filmmaker Yi Zhou, as he attended amfAR’s Las Vegas event at the Wynn hotel on Friday.

Renner kept his composure, smiling for photos despite firmly denying Zhou’s, 38, bombshell allegations.

He wore a classic black suit and tie with his hair slicked back for the event.

The Wind River actor received the Philanthropic Leadership Award at amfAR’s annual fundraising gala, which was also attended by Ciara, Ava Max, Chanel Iman, and others.

The outing follows Renner’s controversy with Zhou, who alleges he sent her intimate photos and videos, went on drunken rants, and threatened to “call ICE” after their fallout.

“I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life,” she told Daily Mail.

Zhou also shared her allegations on Instagram, saying she “lived with fear for my safety,” while Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the claims in a cease-and-desist letter warning of potential legal action.

