Hailey Bieber learns major truth after Justin Bieber’s song for Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber learnt a surprising truth after Justin Bieber sang an unreleased song seemingly aimed Selena Gomez.
The Rhode Skin founder, on Friday, November 21, took to her official Instagram Stories to share a surprising discovery she had just uncovered.
In the update, Hailey posted a screenshot of her phone, featuring a question she had asked ChatGPT.
“Is 1996 Gen Z?” her question read.
Notably, Hailey Bieber was born on November 22, 1996, and has rang in her 29th birthday today, on Saturday.
Responding to the Vogue model’s query, the AI tool stated, “Generally, no - 1996 is not considered Gen Z. Most widely used definitions (like Pew Research) put Gen Z starting at 1997, so someone born in 1996 is usually classified as a Millennial.”
“However, 1996 is a cusp year, so culturally some people born in 1996 may relate to both Millennials and Gen Z traits, but formally they're Millennials,” it added.
Hailey – who recently appeared on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast – tagged him in the update, writing, “@owenthiele finding out we’re millennial and not Gen Z.”
The model’s update comes just a day after her husband, Justin Bieber, during his Twitch live on Thursday, cried while whispering his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s name, as he belted out the lyrics of an unreleased song aimed at the Sunset Blvd songstress.