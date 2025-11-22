Dolly Parton sparks serious health concerns amid keeping up brave front

Dolly Parton’s health fears have intensified as she has been “putting on a brave face” despite declining health.
The Jolene singer is reportedly facing health concerns, though insiders shared that she’s masking the decline, recently declaring, “I ain’t got time to get old!”
As per Radaronline, insiders close to the country icon claimed her recent age-defying jokes hid deeper health concerns.
One longtime associate claimed, "She wanted everyone to believe she was powering through, but those of us nearby could see she was struggling. Dolly hates worrying people, but she hasn't been herself."
Another insider bleakly added, "This could be it for her; many of her inner circle fear she's at death's door."
According to peers in the entertainment world, they are reportedly uneasy due to her missed engagements break from her usual high-energy routine.
An insider claimed, "Dolly's the toughest person I know, but the truth is she's been fragile. She's pushing hard to stay upbeat, but it hasn't been an easy season for her."
To note, the 9 to 5 singer cited a kidney stone infection as the reason for postponing her Las Vegas residency to September 2026, offering little additional information.
Recently, Dolly Parton accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and her induction into the IAAPA Hall of Fame virtually, including for her Dollywood theme park honor.