Ariana Grande confesses ‘love’ amid Cynthia Erivo relationship buzz

Ariana Grande has made a major confession amid growing buzz surrounding her relationship with Cynthia Erivo.
On Friday, November 21, Grande and Erivo starrer musical fantasy film Wicked: For Good made its way to cinemas, delighting fans with its long-awaited release.
Shortly after its release, The Boy is Mine singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of beautiful photos, featuring her in Glinda’s costume.
In the caption, the 32-year-old singer and actress confessed “love” for her beloved character Glinda Upland - a charismatic young woman who becomes Glinda the Good.
“thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always ... Wicked For Good is out now,” she wrote.
The Brighter Days Ahead actress’s heartfelt confession comes amid swirling rumors that she is secretly dating her Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo.
Rumors of romance between the duo sparked after a clip from their recent press tour went viral, showing Erivo tenderly holding and kissing Ariana Grande’s hand shortly after producer Marc Platt briefly touched it.
In a separate incident this month during Wicked: For Good’s press tour in Singapore, the Into You singer faced a frightening moment at Universal Studios when a man jumped over a barricade and grabbed her by the shoulders.
According to a viral video, the Harriet actress rushed to protect her fellow star from the sudden incident, further fueling the buzz.