Sports

Sam Kerr speaks up after being cleared of racially harassing police officer

Australian footballer Sam Kerr landed in trouble after she called a police officer 'stupid and white'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Sam Kerr speaks out on being cleared of racially harassing police officer
Sam Kerr speaks out on being cleared of racially harassing police officer

Sam Kerr, a striker for Chelsea has been found not guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment, calling a Metropolitan Police officer "stupid and white."

As per BBC, On Tuesday, jury at Kingston Crown Court cleared the Australian footballer in relation to an incident that took place in Twickenham, London on January 2023.

The 31-year-old athlete said she was "antagonised" by officers after she was taken to a police station by a taxi driver following a dispute.

Sam did not deny using the words "stupid and white" to PC Stephen Lovell but denied it amounted to a racial offence.

She was cleared by the jury, after which she gave a thumbs-up to her legal team before leaving the courtroom with her fiancée, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis.

The No. 20 in a statement following her verdict thanked family, friends and fans for their support, and said she could now "finally put this challenging period behind me."

Sam continued, "While I apologise for expressing myself poorly on what was a traumatic evening, I have always maintained that I did not intend to insult or harm anyone and I am thankful that the jury unanimously agreed."

As per reports, on January 2023, Sam and Kristie had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained that they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them vomited and other smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

Notably, Sam Kerr will miss upcoming Matildas matches until she fully recovers from injuries sustained during training with Chelsea in January 2024 in Morocco.

Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison

Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison

Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary

Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Rubiales shocking admission sends World Cup kiss scandal into new turmoil
Rubiales shocking admission sends World Cup kiss scandal into new turmoil
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction