Sam Kerr speaks up after being cleared of racially harassing police officer

Sam Kerr, a striker for Chelsea has been found not guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment, calling a Metropolitan Police officer "stupid and white."
As per BBC, On Tuesday, jury at Kingston Crown Court cleared the Australian footballer in relation to an incident that took place in Twickenham, London on January 2023.
The 31-year-old athlete said she was "antagonised" by officers after she was taken to a police station by a taxi driver following a dispute.
Sam did not deny using the words "stupid and white" to PC Stephen Lovell but denied it amounted to a racial offence.
She was cleared by the jury, after which she gave a thumbs-up to her legal team before leaving the courtroom with her fiancée, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis.
The No. 20 in a statement following her verdict thanked family, friends and fans for their support, and said she could now "finally put this challenging period behind me."
Sam continued, "While I apologise for expressing myself poorly on what was a traumatic evening, I have always maintained that I did not intend to insult or harm anyone and I am thankful that the jury unanimously agreed."
As per reports, on January 2023, Sam and Kristie had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained that they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them vomited and other smashed the vehicle’s rear window.
Notably, Sam Kerr will miss upcoming Matildas matches until she fully recovers from injuries sustained during training with Chelsea in January 2024 in Morocco.