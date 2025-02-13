Meghan Markle returns from Canada with special Gifts for Archie & Lilibet

Royal

The Duchess of Sussex returned home from the Invictus Games in Canada

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 13, 2025
Meghan Markle offered a rare glimpse inside her home as she returned from Canada, bringing thoughtful surprises for Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on February 12, to drop a new photo after returning home from the Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan, who attended the event alongside Prince Harry, gave a glimpse at the family's home in Montecito.

In a shared photo, she showed fruit in a bucket on the countertop along with a special souvenirs from the event for the couple's children.

The treats included some chocolates and Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons.

She captioned the snap, “A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!” adding,. "Cheering you on from home!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kids Archie and Lilibet, who did not attend the Invictus games, also got custom jerseys from Team Nigeria featuring their names.

Meghan showcased the gifts in her latest social media post.

To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the touching gifts at a wheelchair basketball event in Vancouver on February 9.

The couple began the adaptive sporting competition for sick, injured and wounded service personnel and veterans held in Vancouver and Whistler together.

However, Meghan came back to home after the first four days of competition but Harry is expected to remain in Canada for the remainder of the Invictus Games, which run through February 16.

