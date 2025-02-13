Princess Tatiana addresses ex-husband’s new marriage in first public statement

Princess Tatiana shared a statement following the wedding of her ex-husband Prince Nikolaos, just a year after their split.
The 44-year old royal took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a carousel of snaps, offering a glimpse into her personal life.
In a shared post she dropped the black-and-white portrait of herself while the other snaps showed her at the gym and also opening boxes in her new home.
Tatiana said in a statement: "I can't start this post without saying thank you to this incredible community. To everyone who has made me feel at home, strong, and supported—YOU. My heart is full of gratitude.”
She continued, “When people ask if I will continue to live in Greece, my answer has never been more of a YES. Because of you. Thank you for opening your doors, your hearts & your homes. Your kindness and support mean everything.”
"The past few weeks have been an adventure—full of change, growth, and exciting new opportunities. On a personal level, I moved houses, whilst Breathe has officially partnered with NBA player Kevin Love's foundation, the Kevin Love Fund, to bring social and emotional learning tools to Greece, and our team keeps growing," Tatiana added.
Explaining about her new project she said, "I've also recently partnered with a new team to expand my platform in health & hospitality—from hosting retreats in Greece to launching new initiatives that build healthier, more connected communities.
She wrote, “Because if there's one thing I've realised, it's that no matter how much green juice you drink, without community, there is no true health. So, thank you all for keeping me healthy. My heart is full."
Tatiana concluded by saying: "Right now, my focus is on expanding our projects and welcoming new partners.”
She said her plans “keeping me busy and inspired. And I can't wait for what's ahead.”
Expressing her gratitude, she noted, "Special thanks to those who help me stay strong—physically, emotionally, and in every way that matters. You guys rock & you are my rock."
The statement came after her ex-husband, Prince Nikolaos, married Chrysí Vardinogiánni last week.