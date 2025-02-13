Entertainment

Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return

'It Ends With Us' writer activated her profile by deleting Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni photos

Colleen Hoover has made a quiet return to Instagram, notably scrubbing photos of It Ends with Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively amid their legal feud.

The best–seller author returned to Instagram after deactivating her account on January 22.

She activated her profile by deleting Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni photos.

Hoover decided to step back from the social media platform amid the current legal battle between Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41.

To note, on December 20, 2024, four months after the movie's premiere, the Gossip Girl starlet filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he had committed misbehavior while filming the movie.

Following her lawsuit, the Five Feet Apart star responded to Lively's initial claim with a $400 million suit against her on January 16, including Reynolds and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion.

During the legal battle, Hoover initially showed her support to Lively on her Instagram story section.

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," adding, "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

To note, Lively and Baldoni’s court trial will start on March 9, 2026.

