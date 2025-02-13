Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use 

Khloé Kardashian has spilled all the beans regarding ex-husband Lamar Odom addiction.
As reported by ENews, the duo reunited almost a decade after their divorce, on February 13's episode of The Kardashians, and confronted each other on difficult subjects of their past.
During the meeting, the reality star bluntly asked Los Angeles Lakers alum "why on earth" would he ever return to drugs after his 2015 overdose.
According to Khloé, she found out Lamar started doing drugs again in May 2016, when he was recovering from his near-fatal incident, during which he suffered six heart attacks and 12 strokes while in a three-day coma.
At the time, Lamar was staying at Khloé's house for his recovery following his break-up with the media personality two years prior.
"I was there through it all," Khloé told her ex husband, sharing that she had to change and help him learn how to walk again amid his health journey.
Lamar argued that he really wasn’t thinking when he broke his sobriety, to which Khloé replied, "had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer," without her knowing.
"I punched you in the face," the 40-year-old recalled how she confronted her then-husband, noting, "and I shattered everything in that house."
Lamar expressed his regret for how he behaved after his overdose, adding, "That s - - t shouldn’t have happened."
Khloé Kardashian finalised her divorce from Lamar Odom in December 2016.