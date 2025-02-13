Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot in 2009 before going separate ways four year later

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odoms drug use
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use 

Khloé Kardashian has spilled all the beans regarding ex-husband Lamar Odom addiction.

As reported by ENews, the duo reunited almost a decade after their divorce, on February 13's episode of The Kardashians, and confronted each other on difficult subjects of their past.

During the meeting, the reality star bluntly asked Los Angeles Lakers alum "why on earth" would he ever return to drugs after his 2015 overdose.

According to Khloé, she found out Lamar started doing drugs again in May 2016, when he was recovering from his near-fatal incident, during which he suffered six heart attacks and 12 strokes while in a three-day coma.

At the time, Lamar was staying at Khloé's house for his recovery following his break-up with the media personality two years prior.

"I was there through it all," Khloé told her ex husband, sharing that she had to change and help him learn how to walk again amid his health journey.

Lamar argued that he really wasn’t thinking when he broke his sobriety, to which Khloé replied, "had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer," without her knowing.

"I punched you in the face," the 40-year-old recalled how she confronted her then-husband, noting, "and I shattered everything in that house."

Lamar expressed his regret for how he behaved after his overdose, adding, "That s - - t shouldn’t have happened."

Khloé Kardashian finalised her divorce from Lamar Odom in December 2016.

Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth

Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return

Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message

Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message
South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire

South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jennifer Aniston shares cute childhood photo to mark her 56th birthday
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Jonas Brothers mark 20 years in music with gratitude, exciting announcements
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin Hodges
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on traumatic experience of photos getting leaked
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Ed Sheeran reveals adventurous day out with Arijit Singh
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’
Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘Captain America’ after Chris Evans’ ‘retirement’