Elon Musk ex-partner Grimes breaks silence on son X's Oval Office apperance

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes, publicly criticises her husband’s move to bring their son X Æ A-Xii to the Oval Office.
According to Independent, the Canadian musician and former partner of the Tesla CEO spoke out after he made a surprise appearance with his four-year-old son at the White House as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to strengthen the Department of Government Efficiency's power in the government.
The son of the billionaire and the singer caught everyone’s attention during the press conference with his childish acts, sparking massive reactions on social media.
The 36-year-old mother also took to X to share her response to her son’s surprise appearance. She wrote, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”
Notably, this was not the first time when X has been in the spotlight, as he previously made an appearance with the SpaceX owner at the Trump’s pre-inaugural rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC in January 2025.
At that time, when a social media user criticised Genesis singer for not intervening in Musk’s decision to bring their son into the public eye, she replied, “I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know I am. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently, I don’t know how to do that.”
Furthermore, Musk and Grimes started dating in 2018, and after a few years and three children, X, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Techno Mechanicus, they officially ended their relationship in 2022.