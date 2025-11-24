Princess Anne exudes regal charm during grand appearance at University of London

Princess Anne carried out a special duty during her latest outing.
On Monday, November 24, Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account to share a delightful update about the Princess Royal’s new engagement, noting that she bestowed prestigious honours upon the University of London’s honorary graduates in her role as the institution’s Chancellor.
At the special ceremony, the 75-year-old princess radiated regal charm as she made a striking appearance in a cream coat paired with a deep blue neck scarf and what appeared to be a matching blue dress.
Alongside a sweet gallery of photos from the esteemed event, the palace captioned, “The Princess Royal, as Chancellor of the University of London, conferred honorary degrees on five honorary graduates for distinguished achievements in their respective fields.”
“Recipients included Sir Terry Waite, co-founder of Hostage International, who was captured while seeking the release of hostages in Lebanon and spent almost five years in solitary confinement,” the statement continued.
Adding more, the royals shared, “Also honoured were Susannah Schofield, who established the John Schofield Trust in memory of her husband, a journalist killed in action, along with Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Reverend Philip Goff.”
In the carousel, the royal family dropped several delightful glimpses, featuring Princess Anne sweetly presenting the honours and interacting with those present at the esteemed ceremony.
Princess Anne has been the Chancellor of the University of London since 1981.