Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer, files complaint against BBC over major blunder

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle, Charles Earl Spencer, has called out BBC for making "utterly outrageous" claim.

Princess Diana’s brother was "infuriated" by a BBC News report surrounding the Martin Bashir scandal, citing an inaccuracy in the storie.

The news channel’s story, which was published on November 20, mentioned that Charles had "waited 25 years before revealing the truth.”

However, he had actually written to the BBC in 2005, expressing concerns about the conduct of Panorama staff, in a letter addressed to then director-general Mark Thompson.

Recently, he has sent a complaint to the BBC by Andy Webb, author of Dianarama.

The message read, "Earl Spencer has confirmed that he shares my sense of astonishment at the BBC's actions and formally associates himself with my complaint to you. Your allegation that Earl Spencer 'waited 25 years before revealing the truth' is utterly outrageous."

Charles wrote, "Based on the documents I have at Althorp [the Spencer family home] - including notes I took at the time in my own hand - which prove Panorama's role in this matter to have been less than honest, I must register my astonishment that the BBC wishes to revisit this moment in its fine journalistic history."

As per The Sunday Times, BBC was forced to correct its article following the complaint.

