Royal

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

Jeffrey Epstein horrible plot against Andrew, Fergie unearthed in shocking new revelation

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot
Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

A chilling new report has revealed a shocking detail about Jeffrey Epstein's malicious intent for Sarah Ferguson and Andrew before his death.

The disgraced Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles in the wake of a renewed scrutiny into former Duke of York's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile.

Not only the royal lost his titles and honours, he was also formally notified to evict the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with his ex-wife since 2003, despite their divorce in 1996.

Meanwhile, Sarah was asked to make her living arrangements on her own.

Since the fallout, the York empire is said to be in shambles, with Andrew living every moment with fear of more disgrace, while the children author is looking for a place to live.

Now, a new shocking news has revealed that Epstein had hired a professional shooter to remove Andrew and Sarah as he feared they will expose him.

The British author Andrew Lownie, exclusively told Woman’s Day “He spoke to a hitman who was a former member of the British SAS and said he wanted the Yorks dead.”

"He was in a paranoid state towards the end of his life, and he thought he was about to be exposed," the historian added.

He further claimed, "I have been told this by two reliable sources, one in Paris and a former FBI agent in Florida, and I can believe it’s true although I don’t have firm evidence."

"I have been told I will be given the name of the alleged sniper soon," he added.

Lownie further noted that "It’s absolutely extraordinary and bizarre and like a scene from The DayOf The Jackal, but nothing about this whole saga is normal."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video
The Princess of Wales speaks on complex health issue 'ruining lives' in emotional message

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer, files complaint against BBC over major blunder

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed
Author Andy Webb draws parallels between the late Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview and her tragic death

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel make joint apperance for a speical reception

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move
The young British prince is set to attend secondary school next September, as the Prince and Princess of Wales weigh their options

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day
Prince Harry set to travel to Canada without wife Meghan Markle for a short trip

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has dropped its holiday collection ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame
Kate Middleton marks Addiction Awareness Week with emotional message

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’
Prince William and Kate Middleton panic over King Charles III shocking decision

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’
The Princess Royal is honoured with a heartfelt title for standing strong with the royal family amid Andrew’s drama

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl
Prince William’s timely video message sparks buzz amid Sarah Ferguson's bombshell interview speculation

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit
The former Duchess of York is house hunting for a fresh start after Andrew fallout