Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

A chilling new report has revealed a shocking detail about Jeffrey Epstein's malicious intent for Sarah Ferguson and Andrew before his death.
The disgraced Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles in the wake of a renewed scrutiny into former Duke of York's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile.
Not only the royal lost his titles and honours, he was also formally notified to evict the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with his ex-wife since 2003, despite their divorce in 1996.
Meanwhile, Sarah was asked to make her living arrangements on her own.
Since the fallout, the York empire is said to be in shambles, with Andrew living every moment with fear of more disgrace, while the children author is looking for a place to live.
Now, a new shocking news has revealed that Epstein had hired a professional shooter to remove Andrew and Sarah as he feared they will expose him.
The British author Andrew Lownie, exclusively told Woman’s Day “He spoke to a hitman who was a former member of the British SAS and said he wanted the Yorks dead.”
"He was in a paranoid state towards the end of his life, and he thought he was about to be exposed," the historian added.
He further claimed, "I have been told this by two reliable sources, one in Paris and a former FBI agent in Florida, and I can believe it’s true although I don’t have firm evidence."
"I have been told I will be given the name of the alleged sniper soon," he added.
Lownie further noted that "It’s absolutely extraordinary and bizarre and like a scene from The DayOf The Jackal, but nothing about this whole saga is normal."