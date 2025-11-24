Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed

Princess Diana's interview for Panorama, the BBC's current affairs show with Martin Bashir, where she said there were three people in her marriage, changed the course of history.
Bashir secured the interview with the late princess using a forged document, and the journalist who helped to uncover the scandal revealed how the interview and the princess' death affected Prince William.
Talking with Hello!, Andy Webb, author of Dianarama: The Betrayal of Princess Diana, said, "I really do think that it's an important story, particularly when you look at the effects on Diana's family, on Prince William and on Charles Spencer."
The book details the deceitful methods used by Bashir to secure the interview, which was broadcast on November 20, 1995.
Discussing Prince William's determination to dig up the truth, Webb noted, "I think, of late, William is really showing us that he's somebody who knows his own mind. He's not afraid and he knows right from wrong," said the author.
"He's determined to discover exactly what happened back in the day, as he doesn't feel the official inquiry has provided sufficient answers," referring to the independent investigation that took place 25 years later led by Lord Dyson.
He added, "It's an open wound, and [William] has people on the case to help discover exactly what happened."
Four years ago, William said that it brought him "indescribable sadness" that the BBC's failures to tell Diana the truth once they discovered Bashir's dishonesty "contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from her final years".
As reported by Hello!, Bashir told Diana that William, then only 13 years old, was gifted a watch by his father containing a recording device to eavesdrop on her.
He also claimed that Charles was in love with the children's nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, and that Diana's trusted private secretary, Patrick Jephson, was being paid to spy on her, which he backed up with forged bank statements.
"I'm sure William feels just as you or I would feel if we realised that a con man had got into our mother's house," Webb noted.
However, he shared that the real trouble was six months after the interview, when the BBC became aware of Bashir's scandalous ways and nothing was done.
While researching for his book, Andy also worked with Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, who believed there was a link between the interview and Diana's death in Paris two years later.
Diana died with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, in a car driven by Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed's, chauffeur in August 1997.